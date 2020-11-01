Laukaha Vidhan Sabha Seat is situated in the Madhubani district of Bihar. The voting in this constituency will be held on November 7 in the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. The current MLA of Laukaha constituency is Lakshmeshwar Roy, who belongs to the JD(U) party. Polling will begin as usual at 7 am but the period will be extended by one hour until 6 pm. The counting of votes will be held on November 10 and the result will also be declared on the same day. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 7, Results on November 10.

While announcing the poll schedule for the 243-member Bihar assembly, the Election Commission said that the polling for Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, followed by counting of votes on November 10. Elections in Bihar this year is one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Third Phase Complete Schedule

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 20 Scrutiny of Nominations October 21 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 23 Voting Date November 7 Result Date November 10

The main candidates for Laukaha Assembly Election 2020 include Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Bharat Bhushan Mandal, Laksmeshwar Ray of Janata Dal (United), Indu Devi of Rashtriya Janwadi Party (Socialist), Pramod Kumar of Lok Jan Shakti Party among other candidates. In the 2015 Bihar polls, JD (U)candidate Lakshmeshwar Roy had won from the Laukaha Vidhan Sabha seat after defeating BJP candidate Pramod Kumar Priyedarshi.

In Bihar, the ruling NDA will face a challenge from the RJD-Congress alliance (JDU+BJP) and the Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left). Meanwhile, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has said it would contest alone this time with Chirag Paswan at the helm. The polls are seen as a two-way fight between NDA (JDU+BJP) and Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left), the LJP this time has decided to go alone with party President Chirag Paswan taking charge of the all the affairs in the party.

The polling for the first phase in Bihar will be held on October 28 which will cover 71 assembly constituencies, while the second-phase voting on November 3 will cover 94 seats. The third phase of voting on November 7 will cover 78 assembly seats. In the outgoing Bihar assembly, the RJD has 80 members while the JD (U) has 69. The BJP has 54 seats, Congress has 25, while the remaining seats in the 243-member assembly are held by other parties.

