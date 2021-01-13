Ahmedabad, Jan 13 (PTI) Gujarat reported 583 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the case tally to 2,53,744, the state health department said.

The state also recorded four deaths due to the pandemic during the day, taking the death toll to 4,354.

With 792 patients being discharged from hospitals, the number of recovered cases rose to 2,42,164.

The coronavirus recovery rate in Gujarat thus further improved to 95.44 per cent, the health department said.

The state now has 7,226 active cases including 56 patients who are on ventilator, it said.

No data on new tests conducted in the state was shared.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,53,744, new cases 583, death toll 4,354, active cases 7,226.

