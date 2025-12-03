Agartala (Tripura) [Indian], December 3 (ANI): Reaffirming the state government's commitment to addressing public grievances, the 58th episode of the 'Mukhyamantri Samipeshu' programme, which is the state's public interaction programme, was conducted today at the official residence of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.

The initiative, launched by the BJP-led government, aims to create a direct channel for citizens to voice their concerns and seek immediate administrative support.

During today's session, Chief Minister Saha personally interacted with people from various parts of the state, listened to their problems, and directed officials to take prompt and appropriate action for resolution.

This public outreach programme continues to strengthen government-citizen engagement, ensuring transparency, accountability, and faster redressal of grievances.

Earlier, on October 9, Tripura CM Saha addressed public grievances under the Mukhyamantri Samipeshu programme at his official residence, after the conclusion of the Durga Puja celebrations.

This programme enables citizens from across the country to directly interact with the Chief Minister and seek assistance for various issues.

According to the Tripura CMO, individuals approached the Chief Minister with medical and personal issues, each receiving guidance and assurance of support during today's session.

The statement said that Tapas Roy, from Mohorchhara in Teliamura, requested assistance for his sick son. In response, the Chief Minister promptly consulted with the Medical Superintendent of GB Hospital and directed that necessary measures be taken to ensure treatment within the state.

Additionally, Mahua Roy from Ramnagar, Agartala, sought help for her daughter's medical treatment. The Chief Minister assured her of all possible support. (ANI)

