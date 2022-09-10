Srinagar, Sep 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 59 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its infection tally to 4,78,685, officials here said.

The death toll due to the viral disease stands at 4,784, they said.

Of the fresh cases, 13 were reported from the Jammu division and 46 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the union territory stands at 480. So far, 4,73,421 people have recovered from the disease, they said.

