Budaun (UP), Aug 25 (PTI) Six people, including two women and a child, died and three others were injured on Wednesday when their tempo was hit by a truck in Kunwargaon area here, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Munesh (45), Murari (38), Bundi (54), Premlata (55), Sapna (24) and Kavya (4), ASP Praveen Singh Chauhan said.

The incident took place near Lalai village here when the tempo carrying the victims fell into a roadside ditch after being hit by the truck, he said.

The officer said the tempo was overloaded due to which its passengers could not escape.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he said.

No arrests have so far been made in this connection, the ASP said, adding that the matter is being probed.

