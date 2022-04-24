Jaipur, Apr 24 (PTI) Six people have been arrested for allegedly assaulting police personnel, including a Station House Officer, and vandalizing their vehicle, officials said on Sunday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Avnish Kumar Sharma said the accused have been booked on charges of disturbing the peace, assaulting police personnel and vandalizing their vehicle when they were patrolling in civil dress last night at the Kanota area here.

Kanota SHO Arun Kumar Poonia said during patrolling last night, when the personnel asked why 15-20 people had gathered at a place, the accused first misbehaved and then thrashed us and damaged our vehicle.

He said the six accused were produced in a court on Sunday which sent them to judicial custody.

Poonia said all the police personnel were patrolling in civil dresses in a private vehicle.

He said around 30-40 people, including 18 who are named, are being interrogated after a case was registered against them under sections of the Indian Penal Code and sections related to damage to public property.

He said that all the named accused in the case would be arrested.

