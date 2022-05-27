New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) The police have arrested six people for allegedly robbing over Rs 38 lakh from an electric goods shop in northwest Delhi, officials said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Sachin Mehta (32), a resident of Shivaji Market, Pitampura, Vikash (24), Sameer (21), Danish Khan (19) and Mosim Khan (26), all residents of Uttam Nagar, and Abhishek (24), a Pitampura village-resident, they said.

According to the complainant, he was leaving for home with his mother on Monday and had Rs 38 lakh cash in two bags, police said.

Four unidentified men entered the shop brandishing pistols and knives, thrashed the shop owner and took away the two bags containing cash. They also took Rs 1.50-2 Lakh in cash from a counter of the shop, police said.

Based on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and apprehended Mehta, Vikash and Sameer, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

Mehta had been involved in seven criminal cases and was earlier arrested in a robbery case in April and released from jail on May 11, police said.

Police said after coming out of jail, Mehta met Sudeep and Vikas through a common friend Gaurav and made robbery plan. They also included Sameer and another man named Akib in their plan and robbed the shop owner after receiving information from Abhishek, an employee of the shop, about the cash, the DCP said.

Based on the disclosure of Mehta and the two others, Danish, Mosim and Abhishek were also arrested. Efforts are on to nabSudeep, Akib and Gaurav, police said.

Two pistols with two live cartridges, one knife and Rs 17.70 lakh robbed cash have been recovered from their possession, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)