Kolkata, Jul 21 (PTI) Six people were killed and 16 others injured in lightning strikes in different districts of West Bengal on Friday, an official said.

Among those dead, three persons were from the Paschim Medinipur district, two persons were from Purullia and one person was from Jalpaiguri district, the official of the state Disaster Management Department said.

Sixteen people were injured in lightning strikes, and they were admitted to different hospitals, he said.

