Balrampur (UP), Jun 19 (PTI) Six people, including the head of a village and a junior engineer, were arrested for allegedly swindling Rs 38.49 lakh from the funds allocated for the MGNREGA scheme, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said the scam was unearthed in Bishanpur Tantanwa village of Pachpedwa block here.

The matter came to light after the Pachpedwa Block Development Officer approached police, alleging that fake muster rolls and forged documents were being used to siphon off government funds meant for labourers finding work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme.

Police launched an investigation and found the allegations substantiated, Kumar said.

Those arrested were identified as Bishanpur Tantanwa village head Abdul Wahab, gram vikas adhikari (village development officer) Girija Shankar, rozgar sevak Mohammad Zuber Khan, additional programme officer Atul Kumar Mishra, junior engineer Pradeep Kumar Chaudhary and gram vikas adhikari Ajay Yadav, police said.

