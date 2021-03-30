Port Blair, Mar 30 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported six new COVID-19 cases, pushing the coronavirus caseload in the union territory to 5,052, a health department official said on Tuesday.

All the new cases were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The archipelago now has 14 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,976 people have recovered from the disease, the official said.

The death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.

Despite a steady inflow of tourists into Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the overall COVID-19 situation in the archipelago is under control, he said.

According to the official, the local administration has been strict to ensure that health safety protocols are followed to contain the spread of the disease.

People arriving here by flights or reaching by ships are mandatorily required to show a negative coronavirus report before the authorities allow them to enter the islands.

The tourism industry, which was severely hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has started witnessing an inflow of 700-800 travellers daily as all the major tourist destinations in the islands have been opened, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)