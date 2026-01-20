India will look to bounce back from their recent ODI series defeat as they face New Zealand in the first T20 International (T20I) at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium on Wednesday. With the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 just weeks away, this opening fixture serves as a critical tactical rehearsal for both sides. Captain Suryakumar Yadav returns to lead a refreshed Indian squad in what is expected to be a high-stakes encounter under clear skies. India vs New Zealand T20Is 2026 Full Schedule.

Cricket fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the weather in Nagpur is expected to be perfectly suited for a full 40-over contest. According to the latest meteorological reports, there is a 0% chance of rain throughout the day and evening on 21 January.

Nagpur Weather Updates Live

The maximum temperature during the day is forecast to hover around 29°C, dropping to a comfortable 18°C to 20°C as the match progresses into the night. While humidity is expected to be moderate at approximately 42%, the primary environmental factor for the captains to consider will be the heavy dew anticipated during the second innings. This could influence the toss, as the damp outfield often makes it difficult for bowlers to grip the ball later in the night. Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi Added to Team India Squad, Washington Sundar Ruled out of IND vs NZ T20I Series 2026.

VCA Pitch Report for IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2026

The VCA Stadium in Jamtha is historically known for its "slow and low" nature, often favouring disciplined bowling over explosive batting. Unlike some of India's more diminutive grounds, the large outfields in Nagpur demand clever gap-finding rather than pure power-hitting.

Recent data suggests the surface provides significant assistance to spinners, who have historically claimed a higher share of wickets at this venue. However, the pitch has also shown consistent bounce in recent domestic matches, offering something for pacers like Jasprit Bumrah if they use their variations effectively. An average first-innings score at this ground typically ranges between 150 and 160, making every run crucial.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2026 Team News

India enters the series with a few forced changes. Shreyas Iyer has been drafted into the squad for the first three matches to replace the injured Tilak Varma, while Ravi Bishnoi returns to the spin attack in place of Washington Sundar.

New Zealand arrive with significant momentum after securing a historic 2-1 ODI series victory on Indian soil. Led by Mitchell Santner, the Black Caps will rely on their adaptable all-rounders and the spin duo of Ish Sodhi and Santner to exploit the Nagpur conditions.

