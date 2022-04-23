Faridabad, Apr 23 (PTI) Five men and a woman have been booked for alleged rape of a security company employee, police here said on Saturday.

The complainant accused her colleague of tricking her and getting raped by five men in 2020, they said.

According to police, the woman allegedly kept silent all these years as the accused had shot a video of her and blackmailed her with it.

"She took me to a hotel saying she had some work and made me sit in a room. She then offered me cold drink which made me dizzy and then those men came and raped me,” the woman said in her complaint, police said.

“When I came to senses and threatened to call police, they told me they had made a video of mine. They used the video to harass me for the next two years," she said.

The six accused were identified as Virendra Dahiya, Hari Singh, Jai Prakash, Sukhbir, and Deviram and were booked under various sections of the IPC.

Police spokesperson Sube Singh said that they are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law.

