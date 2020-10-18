Hyderabad, October 18: A 6-year-old child died after a wall collapsed at the Turkapet area under Mangalhat police limits. G.Ranaveer Reddy, Inspector of Police, Mangalhat Police Station, speaking to ANI over the phone said, "A 6-year-old child died after a wall collapsed due to heavy rains at Turkapet area, A case has been registered." Hyderabad Rains: Heavy Overnight Showers Wreak Havoc; Flash Floods in Parts of The City (Watch Videos).

Several parts of the city have been affected by heavy flooding due to incessant rains over the past few days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)