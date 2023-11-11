Jind (Haryana) [India], November 11 (ANI): Haryana Police on Saturday informed that a probe is underway into the alleged suicide of three girls who were students of a government girl senior secondary school where 60 minor girls were molested by the school principal in Jind district.

"We are probing the matter thoroughly. We involved all three families in the investigation. However, it came to light that one of the girls had committed suicide at her home and the remaining two died due to unknown reasons or deaths. These three girls were students of this school," he said. However, police official remained tight-lipped when asked about the date and timing of the deaths of girls.

Earlier, a sexual assault case of 60 girls came to light on September 13 after minor girls of a government school in Haryana's Jind district wrote a letter to the president, prime minister, chief justice of India, NCW, Haryana women commission, governor, education minister and many other dignitaries seeking action into the matter against school principal alleging sexual assault charges.

Thereafter, the Haryana Women's Commission wrote a letter to state police on September 14 to book the alleged school's principal. Police booked the accused under Protection of Children from sexual offences (POCSO) and 354 on September 26 and made his arrest on November 4. Now he has been under judicial custody since November 7 for 14 days.

Social outfits, khaps and women activists have been demanding a probe saying that three girls have committed suicide who were students of this school. They said deaths should be investigated from every angle. They have alleged that girls' numbers have dropped from 2,000 to 1200 during the stint of the accused principal in the past six years.

Sonia Doohan, a social activist and NCP leader sought a strict and fair probe into the matter. She announced that the matter would be highlighted at the national level by holding protests if any lapse is seen in this brutal incident of sexual assault case.

"Minor girls are facing mental trauma and have even stopped coming to school. The state government should take strict cognizance into the matter. We are keeping a tab on the issue and may take a serious call if the matter is ignored," she said. (ANI)

