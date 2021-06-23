New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Sixty routes of the Kisan Rail has been operational so far, ferrying 2.7 lakh tonnes of farm products across the nation, the Indian Railways said on Wednesday.

In compliance to the announcement made in Union Budget 2020-21, Kisan Rail trains have been introduced by the railways to move perishables and farm produce (including fruits,vegetables, meat, poultry, fishery and dairy products) from production or surplus regions to consumption or deficient regions.

"The Kisan Rail, with its pan-India network, forms an integral part of the government plan to raise incomes in the farm sector by encouraging transportation by rail. Introduction of Kisan Rails have given farmers wide access of Indian markets. Kisan Rails have so far carried 2.7 lakh tonnes of consignment. Till now, 60 routes have been operationalised," it said in a statement.

The railways has been relentlessly pursuing with various stake holders – including Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, state governments and local bodies and agencies, mandis etc – to plan roll out of Kisan Rail services, the ministry said.

Kisan Rail enables movement of perishables including fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, fishery and dairy products from production or surplus regions to consumption or deficient regions, enabling farmers to to utilise the vast railway network to gain access to distant, bigger and more lucrative markets.

The farmers are also given 50 per cent subsidy in freight (being borne by Ministry of Food Processing Industries under ‘Operation Greens – TOP to Total' scheme) for transportation of fruits and vegetables.

No minimum limit on quantity that can be booked, enabling even small and marginal farmers to reach bigger and distant markets.

The first train under the Kisan Rail scheme – between Devlali (Mah) and Danapur (Bihar) – was flagged off by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar on August 7, 2020.

