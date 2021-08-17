Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 17 (ANI): Five men, including two under the age of 18, have been arrested for allegedly raping a 60-year-old woman in the Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place near the railway track under Jayant Chowki of the Vindhyanagar police station area in the Singrauli district when the woman was on her way home with her sister. Five men, allegedly drunk, spotted the woman and raped her.

The accused fled soon after and the woman managed to reach a nearby police station where she narrated the incident.

"Five persons, including two under the age of 18, have been arrested for allegedly raping a tribal woman in the Singrauli district. A medical examination of the woman is being done. The accused are in police custody at present and further investigation is on," said Anil Sonkar, Additional Superintendent of Police, Singrauli.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

