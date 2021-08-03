Hyderabad, Aug 3 (PTI) Telangana on Tuesday recorded 609 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,46,606, while the toll rose to 3,811 with four more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 81, followed by Karimnagar (67) and Khammam districts (51), a health department bulletin said.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 647 people recuperating from the infectious disease, taking the total so far to 6,34,018.

Active cases stood at 8,777, the bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

A total of 1,08,921 samples were tested on Tuesday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,23,06,371.

The samples tested per million population was 5,99,311.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.05 per cent, while it was 97.36 per cent in the country, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)