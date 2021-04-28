Lucknow, Apr 27 (PTI) Sixty-two people were arrested in the last 10-12 days across Uttar Pradesh for black marketing of oxygen cylinders and life-saving drugs, police said on Tuesday.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar on Tuesday said raids were conducted in different parts of the state on black marketeers of oxygen cylinders and life-saving drugs over the last 10-12 days.

"So far, 62 persons have been arrested, while 987 life-saving drugs and 385 oxygen cylinders were recovered from them. Rs 11.39 lakh was recovered from them," Kumar said.

He added that a helpline number has been opened to register complaints regarding sale of medicines and cylinders at inflated prices.

Meanwhile, the UP Home department in a statement said three persons, including a doctor, were arrested in Ghaziabad for black marketing of Remdesivir.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mohammad Altamash, and his aides Jazib Ali and Kumail, the statement said, adding that Rs 36 lakh was recovered from them.

