Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] August 30 (ANI): As many as 64 senior Congress leaders, including former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand, resigned from the party in support of veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

According to sources, the leaders submitted their resignations to Congress President Sonia Gandhi. On Saturday, several political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir met veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is planning to launch a new national party, a day after tendering resignations from all posts of Congress.

"MLAs from Jammu and Kashmir are here. A few more, some senior leaders and ex-ministers will come in the evening. Azad Sa'ab said a national party will be formed, we'll begin from J&K and the upcoming poll will be fought strongly. Don't want to reply to comments, we'll reply with a victory," said former Congress leader Salman Nizami

The meeting came soon after Azad's resignation from all posts in Congress. Azad's decision to form a political party also holds importance as the Valley is likely to go to polls later this year.

"Under the leadership of Azad Ji we will launch a national party and the work will begin from Jammu and Kashmir. Azad Ji will go to J&K and will form an alliance with like-minded parties and leaders. All the criticism coming Azad Ji's way will be answered by winning elections," ex- Congress leader Salman Nizami had earlier announced.

The decision to launch a new national party came just hours after the veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, in a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi resigned from all positions of the Congress party including the primary membership. (ANI)

