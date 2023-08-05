Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], August 5 (ANI): Police have so far arrested seven accused in connection with the alleged gangrape and murder case of a minor girl in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday.

Gehlot had earlier in the day told reporters that police have arrested four to five people accused on the night of August 4.

The incident pertains to the alleged gang rape and murder of a minor girl whose body parts were found in a coal furnace in Kotdi in Bhilwara.

Stating that Rajasthan is number one when it comes to acting against criminals, Gehlot claimed that attempts were being made by the BJP to defame the state by comparing it with what is happening in states like Manipur.

"Rajasthan is a peace-loving state. There is an effort to defame Rajasthan by comparing it with Manipur. Incidents are happening in every state. Don't they see the incidents that happen in Madhya Pradesh? The son of a BJP MLA is involved in it. We need to collectively educate society about the rapes and atrocities," Gehlot told reporters.

“Had detailed discussion with CS, DGP and other senior officials regarding this matter yesterday,” Gehlot posted on X in Hindi.

Gehlot said that Rajasthan is known to take prompt action against culprits and police will continue to act in an impartial maner. The state government will ensure that strict punishment will be given to the accused from the fast track court as soon as possible, the chief minister said.

Gehlot said that he has instructed the ADG Law and Order to monitor the situation in Bhilwara.Meanwhile, a senior police official today said that four arrests have been made in the case.

“Till now, four arrests have been made in the case. We are working on all evidence collected. Two women involved in this crime have been detained for questioning. We will engage a special public prosecutor for the trial of the case. We will try to make sure that all those connected with this crime get maximum punishment under the law," Lata Manoj Kumar, Inspector General of Police Ajmer Range told reporters here.

The case will be taken under the Case Officer Scheme (COS) to expedite the trial and conviction, said IGP Lata Manoj Kumar while talking to media persons at the Bhilwara SP’s office today.

She said that the police team is collecting oral, physical, and scientific evidence in the case.Additionally, a State Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team from Jaipur will also investigate the incident, the Inspector said.

"There are some additional arrests to be made in the case. Two women have been taken into custody today. Among the four accused held, Kalu alias Kanaram's wife is being interrogated in custody," the IGP said.

Lata Manoj Kumar, Inspector General of Police Ajmer Range assured protesters at Kotri stating that stringent action will be taken up as soon as possible against the accused in the rape and murder case of the minor girl.

"At the same time, I would like to assure those who are protesting in Kotri that the police are doing the right thing. We will complete the investigation in this matter in 15 days and try to punish them by presenting a challan in court in a matter of 20 days," said the Inspector.Earlier in the day BJP youth workers staged a massive protest over the Bhilwara incident near Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence.

Police on Friday had said that some unidentified persons allegedly killed a minor girl and later burned her body in a coal furnace in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district.

According to officials, the incident took place in Narsinghpura village under the Shahpura Panchayat of the district on Wednesday, and locals found the remains of the girl's body and her bangles.

Police said the girl had gone to graze her family's cattle on Wednesday. When she did not return home till evening, her family started searching in the area and later approached the police and lodged a complaint.

“We received a complaint about a minor girl who was missing from Narsinghpura village. While searching for the girl, locals spotted the girl's bangles and body remains in the coal furnace, raised suspicion of the minor girl being killed and later thrown into the furnace,” officials with Kotri police station said.

Soon after this came to light, police swung into action and detained four people, who work in the area.

While villagers claimed that the girl was raped before she was murdered and burned in the kiln.

However, the police said that “Only the FSL team and doctors could confirm their claims.”Soon after the incident, the state BJP unit on Thursday announced to form a three-member committee to investigate the incident. (ANI)

