New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): All Government programmes scheduled for Friday are to be cancelled following the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, sources said.

According to sources, national mourning of seven days is to be declared. The Cabinet is to meet at 11 am to offer condolences. Dr Manmohan Singh's last rites are to be conducted with full state honours, they added.

Meanwhile, a seven-day mourning has been announced in Karnataka after Manmohan Singh's demise. "A government holiday has been declared tomorrow December 27," Karnataka CMO said in a statement.

Dr Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and leaders across the political spectrum condoled Manmohan Singh's death.

Manmohan Singh had a sudden loss of consciousness at home today after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.

"With profound grief, we inform the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26th December 2024. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM," AIIMS, Delhi said.

Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years in the house.

Manmohan Singh, born in Punjab in 1932, served two terms as Prime Minister of India- from 2004 to 2014. He took the oath of office for the first time in 2004, after Congress' win in the 2004 Lok Sabha election against Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA. He served his second term from 2009 to 2014. He was then succeeded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014. (ANI)

