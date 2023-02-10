Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 9 (ANI): As many as seven school children died while a child and an auto driver sustained injuries after an auto-rickshaw carrying school children collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, an official said.

The accident occurred near Korar village which is nearly 20 kilometres away from the district headquarters on Thursday. The injured were admitted to the district hospital.

As soon as the incident occurred, the nearby people informed the police about the incident. Acting on the information, the police rushed to the spot and immediately sent them to the hospital.

Kanker CMHO (Chief Medical and Health Officer) Avinash Khare said, "There were eight students travelling in the auto rickshaw. The students were returning to their homes from school. During this, an accident occurred with a truck in which five children died on the spot and two more children died on the way to the district hospital."

"One child is in critical condition but we have made him stable and referred him to Raipur. The condition of the auto driver is stable," CMHO Khare added.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the accident and condoled over the loss of lives in the incident. He wrote on twitter, "May God give courage to the family members of the deceased. Instructions have been given to the administration to provide all possible help."

Bhanupratappur MLA Savitri Mandavi also expressed grief at the unfortunate incident. She said, "Our government and administration are engaged to provide all the possible help. It has been announced to provide financial assistance of Rs 25000 each to the families of the deceased and Rs 10,000 to the injured in the incident." (ANI)

