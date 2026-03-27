Leh (Ladakh) [India], March 27 (ANI): At least seven people were killed, and five others were injured after an avalanche struck vehicles near the Dayal slide area at Zojila Pass in Ladakh.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said he has directed local authorities to take swift action. "Heard the unfortunate news of an avalanche at Zoji La. I have directed the DC & SSP of Kargil to visit the spot immediately and mobilise relief and rescue operations. All government agencies including disaster relief forces and BRO, have been put on high alert. I am personally monitoring the situation," he said in a post on X.

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https://x.com/lg_ladakh/status/2037509771369267223

Taking to X, Union Minister Jitendra Singh also expressed grief over the incident, confirming casualties. "Saddened to learn about the tragic death of 7 persons and injuries to 5 after an avalanche hit the vehicle at Zojila pass. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families. All required assistance being provided to the injured," he said.

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Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)