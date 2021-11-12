Chandigarh, Nov 12 (PTI) Seven IAS and 17 Haryana Civil Services (HCS)officers have been issued transfer and posting orders on Friday, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

IAS officer Rajeev Ranjan, Commissioner, Gurugram Division, Gurugram has been given an additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director, Haryana Minerals Ltd, New Delhi while Pankaj Yadav, Commissioner, Rohtak Division, Rohtak has been given the additional charge of Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi, according to the statement.

IAS officer P C Meena, Secretary, Grievances Department, Managing Director, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd has been posted as MD, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd.

Dusmanta Kumar Behera, Director and Special Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department and Mission has been given the additional charge of Managing Director, Haryana State Warehousing Corporation Ltd.

Pankaj, the Chief Executive Officer of Haryana Samajik Suraksha Trust, has been given the additional charge of Special Secretary, Finance Department.

Mani Ram Sharma, MD, Haryana Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections Kalyan Nigam, has been given the additional charge of Director and Special Secretary, Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare department.

Rahul Hooda has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sirsa and District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Sirsa.

Among the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officers who have been shifted included Munish Nagpal, Tilak Raj, Sushil Kumar, Kamal Preet Kaur and Nishu Singal.

