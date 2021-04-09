Kohima, Apr 9 (PTI) Nagaland reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the coronavirus tally in the state to 12,388, Health minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

The minister said four COVID-19 patients also recovered during the day.

"7 +ve cases of COVID-19 reported today. Dimapur- 6, Kohima- 1. And, 4 +ve patients of COVID-19 have recovered. Two each in Dimapur and Tuensang," Phom said in a tweet.

Nagaland currently has 146 active COVID-19 cases, while 11,988 people have recovered from the disease, Director of Health Department, Dr Denis Hangsing said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate is 96.77, Dr Hangsing said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 91, while 162 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Meanwhile, state Immunisation office Dr Ritu Thurr said a total of 80,278 people have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine so far.

Of the total people administered vaccine in the state, 38,903 are frontline workers, 12,520 are healthcare professionals, 17,151 senior citizens and 11,704 people above 45-years, he said.

Among those inoculated 18,426 frontline workers, 8,723 healthcare workers 736 senior citizens and 402 persons above 45-years have received the second shot of COVID-19 vaccine, he added.

