Port Blair, Dec 13 (PTI) Seven more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the tally in the Union Territory to 4,805, a health department official said on Sunday.

Of the fresh cases, five were detected during contact tracing while two have travel history, he said.

Six more people were cured of the disease on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,665, the official said.

The Union Territory now has 79 active cases while 61 people have died of the infection so far, he said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 1,49,922 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 3.20 per cent, he added.

