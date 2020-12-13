New Delhi, December 13: The national capital continued to reel under cold conditions during the morning hours on Sunday. Smog shrouded parts of the national capital leading to decreased visibility. In Jammu and Kashmir, polling is currently underway for the sixth phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.

On the 2001 Parliament attack anniversary today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the the valour and sacrifice of those who lost their lives protecting our Parliament. "We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. We recall the valour and sacrifice of those who lost their lives protecting our Parliament. India will always be thankful to them", he tweeted.

In the US, the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Plaza in front of the Embassy was defaced by Khalistani elements on December 12, 2020, the Indian Embassy in Washington DC, US informed. According to a tweet by ANI, anti-Farm law protestors defaced Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington and Khalistan flag draped over Mahatma Gandhi statue near the Indian embassy. Protesters were demonstrating against the Farm bills.