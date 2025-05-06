Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): Seven people were detained in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, a police official informed on Tuesday.

The matter came to light after an alleged obscene video went viral in a village in the district on Monday, prompting the police to take an individual into custody. Later upon interrogation, six other accused were identified and detained.

Also Read | India-UK Free Trade Pact: PM Narendra Modi, Counterpart Keir Starmer Seal FTA and Double Contribution Convention Agreements To Boost Trade.

Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma told ANI, "Yesterday, we received information regarding a video of a girl going viral in a village in the district. With the help of the villagers, a main accused was taken into custody. Our cyber team along with seven other teams interrogated him and checked his mobile phone. On the basis of it, six other accused were identified and they were also taken into custody on Monday night itself. On Tuesday morning, the police, women officers and the cyber team counseled two victims for filing the complaint and an FIR is being registered on the basis of their complaint. Strict action is being taken against all the seven accused. Social media profiling of the accused's mobile is being done by cyber police."

"Additionally, if any other people associated with these accused will be identified, then action will be taken against them too," SP Sharma added.

Also Read | Civil Defence Mock Drill on May 07: Are Schools, Banks, Stock Market Open? Will Autos, Trains, Buses and Flights Operate Normally? Is Power Cut Likely? All FAQs Answered.

SP Sharma further informed, "When all the villagers came to know about the matter on Tuesday morning, they gathered all together and the police were present there. We advised them that all the identified accused have been taken into custody and urged them to help with the police in counseling the victim and her family to register the FIR into the matter. Following which, the villagers spoke to the family members of the victims and two girls were ready to lodge an FIR. An SIT has been formed to investigate the entire matter."

"An obscene video has been received from the mobile of the main accused Farman. Also, he told the police that his friends were also in touch with other women and we have received chats and photographs from their mobile phones over social media platforms. Now, efforts are being made to identify the victims and those identified, their counselling is being done by our women police personnel," SP Sharma added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)