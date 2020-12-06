West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): As many as 227 people, including 46 children and 76 women have been hospitalised with complaints of giddiness and epilepsy since Saturday night in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru town. Around 70 were discharged on Sunday, while others are said to be out of danger.

The cause of the sickness is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read | Rajasthan Couple Married at Kelwara Covid Centre Wearing PPE Kits as Bride Tests Positive on Wedding Day (Watch Video).

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Yeduguri Sandinti Jaganmohan Reddy is scheduled to visit the patients at Eluru Government Hospital on Monday around 10.30 am. He will hold a meeting with the hospital officials, followed by a conference at the Zilla Parishad office.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, also the Health Minister, after visiting the hospital, said the situation is under control and that there is no need to panic.

Also Read | Doordarshan Does Not Have Copyright Over Rocket and Satellite Launch Broadcast: ISRO.

Five people were shifted to Vijayawada government hospital, while many patients are also being treated in private hospitals, the minister said. "There is no danger to their lives and they are stable. All medical help has been provided to the patients. The chief minister has been monitoring the situation personally and instructed the officials to remain alert. Special focus is being laid on the areas with such cases and medical camps are being set up there. A door-to-door survey is being conducted to monitor the health condition of the people," he said.

Water samples from the affected areas were sent for testing but no contamination was reported. Blood samples of the patients were also sent but no viral infections were detected.

Meanwhile, all the patients were tested for the COVID-19 and all reports were negative.

Superintendent of Eluru Government Hospital, Dr Mohan, said around 140 people were admitted from last night till this morning. "Symptoms include nausea and fainting. The reason is not yet known," Dr Mohan said on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)