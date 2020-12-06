Jaipur, December 6: A couple in Rajasthan's Baran district were compelled to marry in PPE kits as the bride tested positive on the day of wedding. The marriage ceremony was held at a COVID care centre, with only the bride, groom and priest being allowed. The trio wore the clinical protective gear in order to prevent the transmission of infection. Postponed Your Wedding to 2021 Because of COVID-19 Pandemic? Here Are Few Tips That Can Help Couples Who Rescheduled Their Big Day.

The rare incident was reported at at Kelwara Covid Centre in Bara, Shahbad area. Both the families had made all the arrangements of the wedding, but the plans went up for a toss after the bride's COVID-19 test report came positive on the day of marriage.

Watch Video: Marriage at COVID Care Centre in PPE Kits

#WATCH Rajasthan: A couple gets married at Kelwara Covid Centre in Bara, Shahbad wearing PPE kits as bride's #COVID19 report came positive on the wedding day. The marriage ceremony was conducted following the govt's Covid protocols. pic.twitter.com/6cSPrJzWjR — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2020

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government has capped the attendance at all marriage ceremonies at 100 guests. As per the guidelines, the organisers are required to seal the venue as soon as 100 people have gathered inside. The restrictions have been tightened in view of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

