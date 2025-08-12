Golaghat (Assam) [India], August 12 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and his Assamese counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday attended the passing out parade of 700 recruits of the Goa Police from the 1st, 2nd & 3rd India Reserve Battalions at Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, in Assam's Dergaon.

Speaking to the reporters, Goa CM Pramod Sawant thanked Himanta Biswa Sarma for training Goa police recruits in Assam police academy.

Also Read | 'One Nation, One Election' Bill: Lok Sabha Extends Deadline for Joint Parliamentary Committee's Report.

"I thank Himanta Biswa Sarma that on a request from the Goa government, Assam Police Academy trained 700 Goa Police personnel. Those requiring training from across the country are encouraged to visit the Assam Police Academy. This kind of police training is very important to realise the dream of Developed India 2047," Pramod Sawant said.

Later, in a post on X, Goa CM congratulated the recruits for completing their training from the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy.

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi Slams Centre's Silence on Israel's Actions in Palestine, Condemns Killing of 5 Al Jazeera Journalists in Gaza.

"A Proud Moment for Goa Police! Heartiest congratulations to the 700 recruits of the India Reserve Battalion, Goa Police, on successfully completing their rigorous training at the esteemed Lachit Barphukan Police Academy. My gratitude to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma ji, for graciously extending Assam's state-of-the-art training facilities. This remarkable collaboration reflects the true spirit of national unity and reinforces the vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat." Pramod Sawant said.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted that Goa became the second state to train its police officials from the Assam Police Academy after Manipur. He described the collaborative effort of both police as a "manifestation of national integration."

"Assam-Goa, a manifestation of national integration. After Manipur, Goa becomes the 2nd State to train its police officials in Assam, as 700 recruits of Goa Police completed their training from Lachit Barphukan Police Academy and paraded with pride in the presence of Shri Pramod Sawant." Assam CM said in a post on X.

He further described it as proud moment for Assam, hailing state's expanding training capabilities to prepare next generation of security personnel to serve the nation.

"It is a proud moment for us, as we expand our proven training capabilities and play a key role in preparing the next generation of security personnel to serve the nation with honour. Assam is ready to provide the best of its services to this important national cause," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)