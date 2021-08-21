Kohima, Aug 21 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 29,554 on Saturday as 72 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.

The death toll remained at 609 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported during the day, he said.

Integrated Disease Surveillance Project State Nodal Officer Dr Nyanthung Kikon said at least 108 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 27,099.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 91.69 per cent.

Kohima recorded the highest number of new cases at 34, followed by Dimapur (25) and Mokokchung (6).

The northeastern state now has 994 active cases and 852 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

Nagaland has so far tested 2.99 lakh samples for the infection, and altogether, 6,45,716 people have been inoculated till Friday.

