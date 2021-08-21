Bhopal, August 21: The traffic sub-inspector (SI), who was stabbed by an engineer on August 7 in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, reportedly died in a hospital on Friday. Shivam Dubey is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. The police officer was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhopal. The accused, Harsh Meena, is 27-year-old and is an engineer.

According to reports, Meena is behaving strangely in custody. He suddenly starts laughing, and in the next moment, he begins crying. The incident took place on August 7 outside the crime branch office in MP Nagar police station near Jyoti Talkies. The accused had come to Jyoti talkies and parked his two-wheeler in a no-parking zone. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Stabs Traffic Sub Inspector After Police Seize His Bike From No-Parking Zone in Bhopal; Detained.

After parking his vehicle in the no-parking zone, the accused went to Jyoti Complex Market for computer-related work. However, the traffic police crane towed his bike and took it to the crime branch office. When the accused came out, he found out that his bike was lifted by traffic police. Meena then went to the police station.

The accused was asked to pay a fine of Rs 600 and to produce documents of his bike. He went to his home to bring the documents and money. While returning, he also carried a knife with him. He stabbed Dubey in the abdomen after paying the fine. After committing the crime, he tried to flee from the spot but was nabbed by the cops present in the police station. Delhi Shocker: Man Stabs Wife to Death, Walks into Police Station With Blood-Stained Knife to Confess.

Dubey was immediately rushed to a hospital and discharged after the first aid. However, the police officer was taken to BS hospital as he complained of pain. His condition deteriorated, and he was referred to Bansal Hospital on Thursday, where he succumbed to his injuries. The accused has now also been booked under section 302 of the Indian penal code.

