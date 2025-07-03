Guwahati, Jul 3 (PTI) City police has arrested a man and his wife for allegedly killing a 72-year-old woman here, officials said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Guwahati Police DCP (Central) Amitabh Basumatary said the incident took place on Wednesday in Kharghuli area, where the deceased used to stay along with the caretaker's family.

"During investigation, we found the involvement of the caretaker and his wife in the murder. We apprehended both of them, who stay in the same campus," he added.

The deceased has been identified as Bandana Das, who was staying alone after the demise of her husband. Her brother's family stays nearby.

Basumatary said following intense interrogation, the caretaker confessed to the crime in collusion with his wife.

"He told us that the victim used to scold his family members over trivial matters and out of anger, he stabbed her to death," the DCP said.

Police have also recovered the murder weapon from the campus and a cloth used to clean the crime scene, he added.

