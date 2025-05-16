Sultanpur (UP), May 16 (PTI). A 75-year-old undertrial prisoner lodged in the Sultanpur district jail died, a police official said on Friday, and added that he was lodged in the jail in a case of cheating and using fake documents.

Two cases of fraud were registered against Ram Raj Pandey, a resident of Kotwali Dehat police station area of the district in 2023 in the Amethi district. The police arrested him on May 29, 2023.

The jail administration claimed he had respiratory disease.

On Thursday, he started having chest pain due to asthma, leading to breathing difficulties, officials claimed.

Jail warden Durgesh Kumar took him to the Government Medical College, where the doctors declared him dead, police said.

Pandey worked as a priest and also practised exorcism.

SHO of Kotwali police station Dheeraj Kumar said that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination.

