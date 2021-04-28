Nagpur, Apr 28 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nagpur on Wednesday grew by 7,503 toreach 3,93,830, while the death toll mounted to 7,211 as 85 patients succumbed to the infection, an official said.

With 6,935 patients getting discharged during the day, the recovery count stood at 3,09,415, he said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district is now 77,204, he added.

As 26,525 samples were examined on Wednesday, the overall test count in the district went up to 22,26,827, the official said.

