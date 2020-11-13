New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Delhi recorded 7,802 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.74 lakh on Friday, while 91 more fatalities during the same period pushed the death toll to 7,423, authorities said.

These fresh coronavirus cases were detected from 56,553 tests conducted the previous day. Delhi recorded a positivity rate of 13.80 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the city, according to the bulletin issued by the health department.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 4 Jawans Martyred in Ceasefire Violations by Pakistan, Indian Army Kills 7-8 Pak Soldiers in Retaliatory Firing.

Of the total tests conducted the previous day, 36,643 were rapid-antigen tests, while at 19,910, it was the highest number of RT-PCR tests conducted in a day till date, the bulletin said.

The national capital had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while 85 deaths linked to the disease were recorded on that day.

Also Read | Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package 3.0: Income Tax Relief for Real-Estate Developers, Home Buyers.

On Thursday, 104 more fatalities, the highest in a day in over five months, were recorded.

Authorities reported 91 more fatalities On Friday.

The city had registered 93 deaths on June 16. Delhi recorded 71 fatalities from COVID-19 on Monday, 79 on Saturday and 77 on Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)