Srinagar, November 13: Pakistan on Friday resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in multiple sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir in which five Indian jawans were martyred. Three civilians were also killed in firing by Pakistani troops. In retaliation, the Indian Army resorted to heavy shelling and killed 7-8 Pakistani soldiers. Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir: Two CRPF Jawans Martyred, 3 Injured After Terrorists Attack Road Opening Party at Pampore Bypass of Pulwama.

Pakistani troops started heavy firing in multiple sectors from Uri to Gurez in a bid to push terrorists. India lost four jawans, including a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier, in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan. Three civilians also lost their lives. Also, five civilians were reportedly injured in Pakistan firing in the Sabziyan sector in Poonch. Jammu and Kashmir: 3 Soldiers, Trooper, 3 Militants Killed in Major Action on LoC in Kupwara.

4 Jawans Martyred in Ceasefire Violations by Pakistan:

#Update : Unprovoked Ceasefire Violation by #Pakistan Army today. One injured soldier succumbed to his injuries. (Total Four Army soldiers Killed In Action). The Nation salutes his supreme sacrifice.#Kashmir#HeroesOfIndia@adgpi @NorthernComd_IA https://t.co/UseguW1KiO — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) November 13, 2020

"In the ceasefire violation started by Pakistan, BSF officer Sub Insp Rakesh Dobhal laid down his life while retaliating fittingly. @BSF_Kashmir salutes your supreme sacrifice, Braveheart!" the BSF tweeted. Earlier the Indian Army said it foiled an infiltration attempt at the LoC in the Keran sector. The infiltration attempt was accompanied by the initiation of an unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Keran sector.

Subsequently, the Indian Army retaliated against Pakistani posts, bunkers and fuel dumps across the Line of Control in Kashmir. Top sources told news agency IANS that inputs suggest that six to seven Pakistan Army soldiers, including two SSG Commandos, were killed in retaliatory action while 10 to 12 were injured. The Indian Army also released videos showing Pakistan Army positions being destroyed.

Indian Army Destroys Pakistani Bunker:

#WATCH | 7-8 Pakistan Army soldiers killed, 10-12 injured in the retaliatory firing by Indian Army in which a large number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps, and launch pads have also been destroyed: Indian Army Sources pic.twitter.com/q3xoQ8F4tD — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2020

Pakistan violated ceasefire on Friday for the fourth day running. Earlier this week, security forced foiled an infiltration bid in Machil sector during the intervening night of November 7- 8 and gunned down three militants. Three soldiers, including a Captain, and a BSF jawan also lost their lives during the operation. (With agency inputs)

