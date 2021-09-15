Port Blair, Sep 15 (PTI) The number of active COVID-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 15 as eight more people tested positive for the infection, while only one person was cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Apple Watch Series 7 With Redesigned Display & New Features Launched, Priced From $399.

The fresh infections raised the tally in the Union Territory to 7,592, he said.

Also Read | Kho Kho Player Murder Case: Uttar Pradesh Police Arrest Accused of Murder of 24-Year-Old Ex-National-Level Player.

"The COVID situation has been under control. The number of active cases, which remained in single digit in the last few days, rose to 15 with eight new infections," the official said.

Of the fresh patients, seven have travel history and one was detected during contact tracing.

The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

At least 7,448 people have so far recovered from the disease in the archipelago.

The local administration has been strict to contain the spread of the disease and has adopted an approach of tracking, testing and treating, he said, adding that people arriving here from the mainland are mandatorily required to undergo COVID tests.

Altogether, 3,93,934 people have been inoculated with 1,16,420 of them having received both doses of the vaccines. Of the total number of immunised people, 1,59,535 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years have been vaccinated till date.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 5.17 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.47 per cent, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)