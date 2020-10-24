Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 24 (PTI) Kerala on Saturday reported 8,253 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total infection count to 3,73,148, while 25 fatalities pushed the toll to 1,306.

Out of the new cases today, 7,084 people contracted the virus through contacts, 163 came from outside the state, while the source of infection of 939 patients was not known, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a release.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Responds to BJP Leadership’s ‘Gandhi’s Don’t Care’ Remark , Says Unlike UP, Govts in Punjab, Rajasthan Never Deny Girl Was Raped.

As many as 67 health workers were among those infected, she said.

Active cases stood at 97,147.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 ABP News Opinion Poll: JDU-BJP+ Predicted to Win 135-159 Seats, RJD-Congress-Left 77-98.

Of the fresh infections, Ernakulam reported 1,170, the highest in the state, followed by Thrissur with 1,086 and Thiruvananthapuram with 909.

A total of 6,468 people recovered on Saturday, taking the total number of those cured in the state to 2,87,261.

"Currently there are 2,83,517 people under observation in the state, out of which 23,455 are in isolation wards of various hospitals," the minister said.

In the last 24 hours, the state tested 67,593 samples.

Among the other districts with high cases on Saturday, Kozhikode reported 770, Kollam 737, Malappuram 719, Alappuzha 706, Kottayam 458, Palakkad 457, Kannur 430, Pathanamthitta 331, Idukki 201, Kasaragod 200 and Wayanad 79.

Sixteen regions were added to the list of hotspots and eight were removed, taking the total to 624.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)