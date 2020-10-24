New Delhi, October 24: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday responded to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for accusing the grand old party of playing politics over the Hathras incident and remaining silent over similar incidents in Punjab and Rajasthan. Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to respond to BJP leadership’s “Gandhi’s don’t care” remark. He said that the Congress governments are not hiding the rape cases like the Uttar Pradesh government.

Gandhi tweeted, “Unlike in UP, the governments of Punjab and Rajasthan are NOT denying that the girl was raped, threatening her family and blocking the course of justice. If they do, I will go there fight for justice.” The Congress leaders comments came senior leadership targeted the Gandhi family and the Congress for remaining silent on rape cases in Congress ruling Punjab and Rajasthan. Hoshiarpur Rape Case: Capt. Amarinder Singh Calls for Fast Trial and Exemplary Punishment, NCPCR Seeks Report In 3 Days.

Tweet by Rahul Gandhi:

Unlike in UP, the governments of Punjab and Rajasthan are NOT denying that the girl was raped, threatening her family and blocking the course of justice. If they do, I will go there to fight for justice. #Hathras — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 24, 2020

Earlier in the day, the BJP leadership questioned the Congress for its silence over the alleged rape and murder of a six-year-old Dalit girl in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur this week. Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that crimes against women, including rape cases, should not be politicised. She even questioned whether they would visit the family of a six-year-old girl who was raped in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, like they visited the family of the 19-year-old Dalit girl allegedly raped and murdered in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. Hoshiarpur Rape Case: Remarks of BJP Leaders 'Political Puffery', Says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the alleged rape and murder of the six-year-old Dalit girl in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab. He said Rahul does not pay heed to the injustice done to women in the states ruled by his own party. The victim was the daughter of a migrant labourer from Bihar. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh trashed remarks of BJP leaders.

The six-year-old girl, daughter of a migrant labourer, was allegedly raped, killed in Hoshiarpur, The minor’s half-burnt body was found in the accused’s house in Jalalpur village. Both the accused- Gurpreet Singh and his grandfather- were arrested.

