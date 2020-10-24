Patna, October 24: In the final opinion poll for Bihar assembly elections 2020 released by ABP News-C Voter, a victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was predicted. The coalition led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United), and also comprising of the Vikashsheel Insaf Party (VIP) and Hindustan Awami Morcha (Secular), was expected to win 135 to 159 seats, said the survey. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 10 Lakh Jobs Promise Draws Crowds to RJD.

The Mahagathbandhan alliance, comprising of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and Left parties, was predicted to win 77 to 98 constituencies. The numbers are way lower than the halfway majority mark of 122 in the 243-member assembly.

The likes of Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and others including the Grand Secular Democratic Front (GSDF) are unlikely to cause much of an impact. The LJP is predicted to win 1-5 seats, whereas, others are expected to be restricted to 4-8.

Within the NDA camp, the BJP is predicted to emerge with the lion's share, with victory in 73 to 81 seats. The JD(U) is predicted to win 59-67 seats.

From the Mahagathbandhan, the RJD is expected to run neck-and-neck with the JD(U), and is expected to bag 56-64 seats. The Congress is predicted to win 12-20 seats, whereas, the Left parties including CPI, CPI(M) and CPI(ML) could cumulatively bag 9-14 assembly segments.

Voting in the Bihar assembly polls will begin from October 28. The second and third round of elections are scheduled on November 3 and 7, whereas, the counting of votes will be held on November 10. This is the first major election to be conducted in India after the onset of COVID-19 pandemic.

