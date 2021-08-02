New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): A total of 86 personnel lost their lives due to the sinking of vessels deployed for ONGC projects during cyclone Tauktae, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameshwar Teli informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.

In a written reply in the lower house of Parliament, the minister said that the government has constituted a high-level committee to enquire into the sequence of the events leading to the stranding of vessels and accidents.

"All the vessels including Barge P-305 to move out of the field to a safe location. The Barge also confirmed it. Keeping in view the safety of the vessel and persons on board, Barge Master decided to position the vessel at a nearby location. However, the anchors of the vessel gave way leading to stranding and subsequent submerging of the vessel," he stated.

The minister said another two-member committee consisting of the Director General-Shipping and the Additional Secretary (Exploration) Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has been constituted to look into reforms required in terms and conditions for hiring vessels and amendments if required. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)