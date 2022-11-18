Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas, Labour, and Employment Rameswar Teli inaugurates an E-Shram registration camp in Kupwara on Friday (Photo: Twitter @Rameswar_Teli)

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 18 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas, Labour, and Employment Rameswar Teli on Friday said the Ayushman Bharat scheme is implemented in Kupwara district and over 90 per cent of its population had been covered under this health scheme.

The minister said, "India's government has sent me to visit Kupwara district. I revived the works related to my departments. I inaugurated an auditorium of Rs 1 crore, one bridge worth Rs 6 crore and one power station in the district. I also distributed some vehicles to the unemployed youth in Kupwara."

He also said the construction of a hospital worth Rs 160 crore is underway in Budgam district, where insured persons can get treatment.

The Minister inaugurated an E-Shram registration camp and distributed Ujjwala scheme benefits and inspected various stalls, showcasing different schemes of the central government, at Sport Stadium Galizoo in district Kupwara.

During his speech, he said, "In my departments, I have given gas connections to poor families and E-Sharm cards through common service centres."

While in Kupwara district, he also inaugurated the Steel Girder Bridge (92 mts span) at Kanthpora Lolab, Kupwara in Kashmir. (ANI)

