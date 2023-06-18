Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): A unique helicopter ride is expected to attract many tourists to the holy town of Tirupati.

The organizers of Joy Ride have newly started an amusement trip in Tirupati. Aerial views and sightseeing of Chandragiri Fort, Tirupati Alipiri, Kapilatirtha and surrounding areas of Tirupati are offered by helicopter for 10 minutes and they are charged Rs 6,000 each.

The organizers of Joy Ride said that they have been providing this kind of services to the public for the last 2 years and previously held similar programs in Madurai, Theni and Kodaikanal.

"People of Tirupati enjoy participating in helicopter joy rides. We will also organize Kanipakam and Golden Temple trip from Tirupati in the coming period." the organisers said. (ANI)

