Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 10 (ANI): Former Maharashtra minister and ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray on Friday met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at his residence.

Thackeray gifted Stalin a picture frame of his grandfather Bal Thackeray meeting former CM and Stalin's father M Karunanidhi.

"We called on Tamil Nadu CM Shri Stalin ji today at his residence. Presented him with a memory of Shri Karunanidhi ji meeting Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray," Thackeray said in a tweet.

"Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Mr Uddhav Thackeray's son and former Minister of Maharashtra State Mr. @AUThackeray met Chief Minister Mr @mkstalin and talked with him," the office of Tamil Nadu CM tweeted. (ANI)

