Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has launched a fierce attack on the BJP-led Maharashtra government, saying monsoon has begun, but whether it's roadworks or drain cleaning, nothing has been done, only corruption has taken place.

Targeting the Maharashtra government over poor monsoon preparedness, Thackeray said, "Monsoon has begun, but whether it's roadworks or drain cleaning, nothing has been done--only corruption has taken place. This corrupt government has only seen a monsoon of corruption filling their own pockets."

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 26, 2025: JSW Steel, Union Bank of India, NTPC Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

He also took a swipe at the Centre after India was ranked the fourth-largest economy in the world. He said that while it is a good sign that the country's economy is growing, the government must ensure that this growth also results in increased employment and income for the people.

Speaking to reporters, Aaditya Thackeray said, "It is good that our economy is growing, but along with that, there should be a rise in employment and people's income. Along with that, the people's happiness should also increase."

Also Read | What's the Colour of an Octopus' Blood? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today's Google Search Googly.

He went on to say that inflation and unemployment remain two of the biggest problems in the country and questioned the government's seriousness in dealing with them.

"This is because the biggest problems in this country today are inflation and unemployment, and it is hard to tell if the government is serious about these issues. This is because if you ask anyone in the government about this and ask what should be done, they say "bhajiya talo" (fry pakoras)," he added.

Thackeray extended support to the government's Operation Sindoor global outreach initiative aimed at exposing Pakistan-based terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack. He said that the unity, integrity, and security of India are of utmost importance.

Aaditya Thackeray emphasised that national security must remain above politics and said, "We are ready to lay down our lives for the country."

Speaking about the delegation of Indian MPs visiting various nations as part of Operation Sindoor, Aaditya Thackeray said, "Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had personally reached out to Uddhav Thackeray to explain the initiative. Initially, we questioned whether it was politically motivated. But Rijiju assured us that it was in the interest of the nation."

Thackeray added, "We are ready to lay down our lives for the country. The unity, integrity, and security of India are of utmost importance."

Highlighting the objective of the international outreach, he said, "We want to make it clear to the world that Pakistan-based terrorists orchestrated the Pahalgam terror attack. The global community must come together to combat such terrorism."

While asserting the Opposition's role within the country, he noted, "We will continue to question the government about the whereabouts of the terrorists. But before the world, we stand united as one nation. There will be no politicisation on this front." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)