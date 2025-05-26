Mumbai, May 26: Google is back with another Googly question that is making users pause and question their knowledge. In its latest question for Monday, May 26, the search engine giant's interactive “Google Search Googly” campaign asks, “What’s the colour of an octopus’ blood?” While the question may seem straightforward at first glance, it’s designed to make you think twice before blurting out the obvious, Red.

The question is part of an ongoing trivia initiative by Google called the "Google Search Googly” campaign that throws a curveball to challenge its users' general knowledge. Inspired by the deceptive cricket delivery known as the googly, these questions span topics from science and culture to sports and history, keeping curiosity alive and clicks rolling in. Today’s question takes a dive into marine biology and has sparked a wave of searches across the internet. Who Was the First Player To Hit Six Sixes in The 2007 World Cup? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

What’s the Colour of an Octopus’ Blood?

Has today's question on Google Search Googly left you wondering about what the colour of an octopus’ blood is? Then the answer is Blue. Because of a copper-rich protein called hemocyanin that carries oxygen through its body, the colour of an octopus’s blood is blue. Unlike the iron-based haemoglobin in human blood, hemocyanin is more efficient in cold, low-oxygen environments, making it ideal for underwater life. This copper-based compound gives the blood its distinctive blue hue when oxygenated. However, when deoxygenated, such as after death, the blood turns clear. Are You Taller When You Wake Up in the Morning? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

What Is Googlies on Google?

Google Search Googly or Googlies on Google is an interactive trivia campaign launched by Google to engage users with fun, surprising questions that prompt them to search for answers. Inspired by the unpredictable nature of a “googly” in cricket, a delivery that deceives the batter, these questions are crafted to appear simple at first but often contain a twist that challenges assumptions.

The campaign encourages users to think critically, explore topics more deeply, and satisfy their curiosity using the power of search. Each question is designed not only to entertain but also to educate, turning an ordinary web search into an exciting learning opportunity. In case you were unaware, now you know the answer to today's question and can answer why the colour of an Octopus' blood is Blue and not Red.

