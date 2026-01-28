New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): An Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) team has left for Maharashtra's Baramati to investigate the plane crash, which claimed the lives of five individuals, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and crew members, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Wednesday.

A special team of the AAIB will investigate the aircraft crash. During the course of the investigation, the probe team will retrieve the flight recorder, Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System (EGPWS) and Digital Engine Electronic System (DEES).

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Dhanalekshmi DL 37 Lottery Result of 28.01.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Airframe and engine logbooks, work orders, on-board documents, and major inspection records related to aircraft will be gathered from the operator for scrutiny.

The probe team has also sought the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) documents related to the crew and the aircraft. Recordings of radar data, CCTV footage, ATC tape recordings, and hotline communications will be obtained for further analysis.

Also Read | New Indian Consular Application Centre Opens in Seattle To Boost Services for Indian Diaspora in Pacific Northwest.

The investigation team will record the statements of witnesses and concerned personnel.

Ajit Pawar, died in a charter plane crash while travelling from Mumbai to Bramati this morning. He was in Mumbai on January 27, where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Devendra Fadanvis has announced a state holiday and three days of mourning following the demise of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash this morning.

Ajit Pawar, 66, was the nephew of veteran politician and NCP founder Sharad Pawar, and the cousin of Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule.

He was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively. He served in the position for six terms within various governments. He had worked as deputy chief minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.

The NCP chief is survived by his wife, Sunetra Pawar and two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)