Chandigarh [India], July 20 (ANI): Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday said that the Aam Aadmi Party is starting to collapse, "brick by brick," as two sitting MLAs have already left the party and many more may follow.

Reacting to the resignation of Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann from her seat and politics, which obviously means from the party, Warring said she was the second party legislator within less than a month to be out of the party.

The PCC president pointed out that only three days ago, Mann had met the party convener, Arvind Kejriwal and had remarked, "his dream of uplifting society always fills us with courage and inspiration". What happened to that "courage and inspiration" within three days? Warring asked.

He pointed out, less than a month ago, the party suspended Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh. "Rate at which the MLAs have started to quit or are made to quit, suggests that the party's countdown has begun sooner than we expected", he remarked.

Warring asked that if the AAP's own MLAs are feeling so much alienated and disillusioned that they are quitting the party, what would be the plight of the common man who does not have any privileges like those of the ruling party MLAs.

Observing that all is not well in the AAP, he pointed out, "one MLA was suspended from the party and within less than a month another MLA has resigned from the party, even saying to have quit politics".

"While it, indeed, is the AAP's internal and in-house matter, but when the fire breaks out inside the house, the flames do get noticed far and wide and cannot be overlooked", Warring remarked. (ANI)

